Buyer Consortium Commences a Solicitation of Consents from Shareholders of Hollysys Automation Technologies to Seek Support on Shareholder Resolutions Regarding its $17.10 Per Share in Cash Acquisition Proposal

The buyer consortium (the “Consortium”) consisting of CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing, and Ace Lead Profits Limited today commenced a solicitation of consents from shareholders of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (the “Company” or “Hollysys”) regarding the Consortium’s proposed acquisition of the Company. The Consortium is mailing a letter to large beneficial-owner shareholders through their banks and brokers, along with a WHITE consent card. It is also posting instructions for how registered shareholders may submit consents on the dedicated website at Hollysyspublicsolicitation.net.

Hollysys shareholders as of June 24, 2021 are eligible to submit consents. Shareholders with questions about how to submit consents should promptly contact Innisfree M&A Incorporated, the firm assisting the Consortium with the consent solicitation, at +1 (877) 750-9501 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada), or at +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other locations), during the hours of 10:00 a.m-7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday-Friday, and 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturdays. Shareholders may also seek assistance by email to Innisfree at HOLIconsent@innisfreema.com.

The full text of the Consortium’s letter being mailed to Hollysys shareholders is as follows:

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

We, the buyer consortium (the “Consortium” or “we”) consisting of CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing, and Ace Lead Profits Limited, are soliciting consents from shareholders of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (the “Company” or “Hollysys”) to advance the proposed acquisition (the “Proposed Acquisition”) of all outstanding ordinary shares of the Company not already owned by the Consortium at a price of $17.10 per share in cash (“Per Share Offer Price”) pursuant to the revised binding proposal (the “Acquisition Proposal”) submitted by us on January 29, 2021. The Per Share Offer Price represents a premium of 37% to the closing price of the Company’s shares on December 4, 2020 (the last trading day preceding the date of the Consortium’s initial acquisition proposal), a premium of 48% to the 90-day volume-weighted average price as of December 4, 2020, and a premium of 21% to the closing price of $14.16 on June 25, 2021.