H.B. Fuller Announces Strategic Partnership with Jubilant Industries

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) has announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), a 100% subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited, to address the growing demand for adhesive applications in the B2B woodworking segment.

H.B. Fuller and Jubilant Industries announced a strategic partnership for the Woodworking industry in India. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Headquartered in greater Noida, India, and encompassing three major businesses - Consumer Products, Food Polymers and Latex – JACPL will now serve as a national channel partner of H.B. Fuller.

This strategic collaboration will help expand the reach of H.B. Fuller’s high-performing adhesive solutions through a wide range of technologies, including water-based, hot melt moisture cures, and polyurethanes to better meet customers’ specific adhesion and sustainability requirements, while also offering access to global specialists and local expertise, service and technical support.

Harsh Gupta, H.B. Fuller Managing Director for India, Middle East and Africa, is enthusiastic about the announcement with the Jubilant Group saying, "We believe this new partnership will provide a great opportunity to leverage the strengths of both companies to be better positioned at solving complex bonding issues with less impact on the environment. Our next generation of adhesives can contribute to more efficient manufacturing processes across a diverse range of woodworking applications, including furniture, cabinets and countertops, windows, doors and lamination.”

“This collaboration means a lot to Jubilant. As a premier channel partner, we are very pleased to team up with H.B. Fuller to expand our presence in the woodworking market in India," said Manu Ahuja, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Industries. “We will be able to further extend our ability to provide premium, high-performance products directly to woodworking customers across the entire country. We trust this collaboration will better meet our customers’ current and future requirements, improve security in production and enhance the quality of finished goods.”

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more details visit www.hbfuller.com.

About Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited

JACPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited (JIL). JACPL has four manufacturing locations in India: Gajraula, Kapasan, Samlaya and Sahibabad. The company offers highly competitive product lines based on quality, customer service, product performance, price and product innovations. With a strong team of over 1,000 people, the company is driving business growth over years. Jubilant Industries Ltd (JIL), is listed on BSE & NSE since February 2011. For more details visit http://www.jacpl.co.in/.

