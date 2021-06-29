checkAd

H.B. Fuller Announces Strategic Partnership with Jubilant Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 06:30  |  33   |   |   

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) has announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), a 100% subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited, to address the growing demand for adhesive applications in the B2B woodworking segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005757/en/

H.B. Fuller and Jubilant Industries announced a strategic partnership for the Woodworking industry in India. (Graphic: Business Wire)

H.B. Fuller and Jubilant Industries announced a strategic partnership for the Woodworking industry in India. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Headquartered in greater Noida, India, and encompassing three major businesses - Consumer Products, Food Polymers and Latex – JACPL will now serve as a national channel partner of H.B. Fuller.

This strategic collaboration will help expand the reach of H.B. Fuller’s high-performing adhesive solutions through a wide range of technologies, including water-based, hot melt moisture cures, and polyurethanes to better meet customers’ specific adhesion and sustainability requirements, while also offering access to global specialists and local expertise, service and technical support.

Harsh Gupta, H.B. Fuller Managing Director for India, Middle East and Africa, is enthusiastic about the announcement with the Jubilant Group saying, "We believe this new partnership will provide a great opportunity to leverage the strengths of both companies to be better positioned at solving complex bonding issues with less impact on the environment. Our next generation of adhesives can contribute to more efficient manufacturing processes across a diverse range of woodworking applications, including furniture, cabinets and countertops, windows, doors and lamination.”

“This collaboration means a lot to Jubilant. As a premier channel partner, we are very pleased to team up with H.B. Fuller to expand our presence in the woodworking market in India," said Manu Ahuja, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Industries. “We will be able to further extend our ability to provide premium, high-performance products directly to woodworking customers across the entire country. We trust this collaboration will better meet our customers’ current and future requirements, improve security in production and enhance the quality of finished goods.”

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more details visit www.hbfuller.com.

About Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited

JACPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited (JIL). JACPL has four manufacturing locations in India: Gajraula, Kapasan, Samlaya and Sahibabad. The company offers highly competitive product lines based on quality, customer service, product performance, price and product innovations. With a strong team of over 1,000 people, the company is driving business growth over years. Jubilant Industries Ltd (JIL), is listed on BSE & NSE since February 2011. For more details visit http://www.jacpl.co.in/.

H B Fuller Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Announces Strategic Partnership with Jubilant Industries H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) has announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), a 100% subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited, to address the growing demand for adhesive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
01.06.21
H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on June 23, 2021