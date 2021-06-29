checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Formycon and Bioeq announce submission of the marketing authorization application for FYB201, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R)1 (ranibizumab) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/Miscellaneous
29-Jun-2021 / 06:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // June 29, 2021

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and its license partner Bioeq AG announce that the marketing authorization application (MAA) for FYB201, Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R) (ranibizumab), has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Lucentis(R) is used in the treatment of neovascular (wet) macular degeneration and other serious eye diseases. It inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina.

The commercialization of FYB201 in Europe will be performed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which has acquired the distribution rights under an exclusive strategic partnership from Bioeq AG.

1)Lucentis(R) is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 fusion protein.

