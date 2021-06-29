Tsodilo Resources Limited Joins the Walvis Bay Corridor Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that is has joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG).WBCG (wbcg.com.na) is a public-private …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that is has joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG).WBCG (wbcg.com.na) is a public-private …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that is has joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG). WBCG (wbcg.com.na) is a public-private partnership established in 2000 to promote the utilization of the Walvis Bay Corridors to the Port of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz in the Republic of Namibia. WBCG was established to engage in business development activities - thereby increasing cargo for ports and corridors linked to it, and to engage in the facilitation of corridor and infrastructure development.