Tsodilo Resources Limited Joins the Walvis Bay Corridor Group

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that is has joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG).WBCG (wbcg.com.na) is a public-private …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that is has joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG).

WBCG (wbcg.com.na) is a public-private partnership established in 2000 to promote the utilization of the Walvis Bay Corridors to the Port of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz in the Republic of Namibia. WBCG was established to engage in business development activities - thereby increasing cargo for ports and corridors linked to it, and to engage in the facilitation of corridor and infrastructure development.

The Walvis Bay Corridors are an integrated system of well-maintained tarred roads and rail networks - accommodating all modes of transport - from the Port of Walvis Bay via the Trans Kalahari, Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor (previously known as the Trans-Caprivi), Trans-Cunene and Trans-Oranje Corridors providing landlocked SADC countries access to transatlantic markets.

The corridors, serving the two ports, is a network of transport routes from the neighboring SADC countries of Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe (see Figure 1). The corridors include:

  • the Port of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz,
  • the Trans Kalahari corridor connecting Botswana and South Africa,
  • the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi development corridor connecting Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo,
  • the Trans-Cunene corridor connecting Angola, and
  • the Trans-Oranje corridor connecting South Africa.

Of specific importance to Tsodilo is the Walvis Bay - Ndola - Lumumbashi Development Corridor (WBNLDC) which connects Namibia - Zambia - Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with links to Angola - Zimbabwe, Malawi & Tanzania. WBNLDC provides the shortest route between the Namibian west coast Ports of Lüderitz and Walvis Bay and the vital transport hubs of Livingstone, Lusaka and Ndola in Zambia, Lubumbashi (southern DRC), and Zimbabwe. This corridor is perfectly positioned to service the two-way trade between the SADC region and Europe, North and South America and emerging markets in the East. See Figure 1 for a regional context to this important transport corridor.

