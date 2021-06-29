checkAd

HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. 

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is happy to announce that trading of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq's Capital Markets Exchange ("Nasdaq") will begin on Thursday July 1, 2021, under the trading symbol " HVBT".

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. We are listed on the TSX.V exchange and our shares will soon trade on the Nasdaq's Capital Markets Exchange.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we source only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin production. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets in diverse locations and is able to pivot from mining one cryptocurrency to another, our shares may represent a safer cryptocurrency play as compared with direct ownership of a given cryptocurrency. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

We encourage you to visit HIVE's YouTube channel here to learn more about HIVE.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com . Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel .

On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"
Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:
Frank Holmes
Tel: (604) 664-1078

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information 

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes but is not limited to, statements with respect to listing and trading on the Nasdaq.

20.06.21
Geniale Neu-Vorstellung!: LIZENZ ZUM GELDDRUCKEN+REVOLUTIONÄRES KONZEPT! Die erste Royalty & Streaming Gesellschaft für Krypto-Mining
19.06.21
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
17.06.21
REPEAT - HIVE Announces NASDAQ Listing
17.06.21
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
03.06.21
SATTE GEWINNE MIT KRYPTO-ETNs: Jetzt spielt man in einer neuen Liga! Die Gewinne sprudeln und die Aktie geht bald durch die Decke!