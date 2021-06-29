EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Half Year Results Lonza Publishes Restated Financials for 2020 29-Jun-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, 29 June 2021 - Prior to the reporting of the Half-Year Results 2021 on 23 July 2021, Lonza today is providing restated financials to reflect:

The classification of Lonza's Specialty Ingredients (LSI) business as discontinued operations for Half-Year Result 2020 (consistent with Full-Year 2020 Reporting)

Lonza's redesigned business structure

The revised Alternative Performance Measure (APM) policy

In July 2020, Lonza announced the decision to divest the Specialty Ingredients business via a sale process. Consequently, the LSI operations results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2020. The consolidated income statement for the six-month-end 30 June 2020 is now restated to present the LSI business as discontinued operations.

On 15 October 2020, as part of Lonza's Investor Update, Lonza announced , the redesign of its business structure, the revision of its Alternative Performance Measure policy and its decision to increase the threshold for non-CORE adjustments to CHF 20 million per event.



As of 1 January 2021, the former Pharma, Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment was split into four divisions - Small Molecules, Biologics, Cell & Gene1 and Capsules & Health Ingredients. The restated financials for 2020 at a divisional level are now provided for sales and CORE EBITDA.

