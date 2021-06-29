checkAd

Lonza Publishes Restated Financials for 2020

Lonza Publishes Restated Financials for 2020

  • Lonza reports restated 2020 financials for sales, EBIT, EBITDA and CORE EBITDA
  • Lonza now provides 2020 financials in the redesigned business structure to reflect divisional performance

 

Basel, Switzerland, 29 June 2021 - Prior to the reporting of the Half-Year Results 2021 on 23 July 2021, Lonza today is providing restated financials to reflect:

  • The classification of Lonza's Specialty Ingredients (LSI) business as discontinued operations for Half-Year Result 2020 (consistent with Full-Year 2020 Reporting)
  • Lonza's redesigned business structure
  • The revised Alternative Performance Measure (APM) policy

In July 2020, Lonza announced the decision to divest the Specialty Ingredients business via a sale process. Consequently, the LSI operations results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2020. The consolidated income statement for the six-month-end 30 June 2020 is now restated to present the LSI business as discontinued operations.

On 15 October 2020, as part of Lonza's Investor Update, Lonza announced, the redesign of its business structure, the revision of its Alternative Performance Measure policy and its decision to increase the threshold for non-CORE adjustments to CHF 20 million per event.

As of 1 January 2021, the former Pharma, Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment was split into four divisions - Small Molecules, Biologics, Cell & Gene1 and Capsules & Health Ingredients. The restated financials for 2020 at a divisional level are now provided for sales and CORE EBITDA.

For Lonza Restated Financials 2020, click the following link:

2020 Restated Financials PDF

 

1 Cell & Gene division includes Cell & Gene Technologies and Bioscience businesses

