checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report

29.06.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report

- Reporting in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative standards

- Definition of sustainability strategy with specific topics, initiatives and targets

Grünwald, June 29, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN271) (the "Group", "Pacifico Renewables"), an independent energy producer from renewable, today published its first sustainability report (the "Report"). The Report describes the Group's stakeholder engagement process to identify material sustainability topics, its corporate values, its commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and its contribution to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. In addition, the Report provides an overview of Pacifico Renewables' governance and presents its sustainability strategy, which is derived from the Group's sustainability framework. The framework addresses three main pillars: delivering renewable energy in a sustainable and efficient way, fostering talent, communities and digitalization, and be a responsible renewable energy platform. Each of these pillars includes material sustainability topics and corresponding targets, performance measures and initiatives, as well as their contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO: "We are pleased to provide our stakeholders with insights into our sustainability activities and to present our sustainability strategy. In addition, we have set explicit targets against which we will measure our progress and report on annually going forward."

With this Report, Pacifico Renewables has achieved its stated goal of publishing a sustainability report for fiscal year 2020 based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards ("GRI")[1], one of the world's most widely recognized and comprehensive sustainability reporting standards.

Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO: "We want to continuously expand our contribution to a more sustainable future, not only by producing 82 GWh of "green" electricity, as we did last year, but also by acting as a responsible part of society. As a former competitive athlete, I am particularly proud that we support the "Sprungbrett Zukunft" initiative in cooperation with the Stiftung Deutsche Sporthilfe. Thereby we offer young top athletes the opportunity to gain professional experience during short-term internships with flexible working hours while following demanding training schedules."

Seite 1 von 3
Pacifico Renewables Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report 29.06.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pacifico Renewables …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
17.06.21
Pacifico Renewables legt Zahlen für 2020 vor - Auge auf den Batteriespeichermarkt
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG wächst im Geschäftsjahr 2020 stark bei konstanten operativen Margen - weiteres Wachstum und Portfolioausbau erwartet (deutsch)
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG achieves strong growth with constant operating margins in 2020 - further growth and portfolio expansion expected
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG wächst im Geschäftsjahr 2020 stark bei konstanten operativen Margen - weiteres Wachstum und Portfolioausbau erwartet