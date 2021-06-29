Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report

- Reporting in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative standards

- Definition of sustainability strategy with specific topics, initiatives and targets

Grünwald, June 29, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN271) (the "Group", "Pacifico Renewables"), an independent energy producer from renewable, today published its first sustainability report (the "Report"). The Report describes the Group's stakeholder engagement process to identify material sustainability topics, its corporate values, its commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and its contribution to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. In addition, the Report provides an overview of Pacifico Renewables' governance and presents its sustainability strategy, which is derived from the Group's sustainability framework. The framework addresses three main pillars: delivering renewable energy in a sustainable and efficient way, fostering talent, communities and digitalization, and be a responsible renewable energy platform. Each of these pillars includes material sustainability topics and corresponding targets, performance measures and initiatives, as well as their contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO: "We are pleased to provide our stakeholders with insights into our sustainability activities and to present our sustainability strategy. In addition, we have set explicit targets against which we will measure our progress and report on annually going forward."

With this Report, Pacifico Renewables has achieved its stated goal of publishing a sustainability report for fiscal year 2020 based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards ("GRI")[1], one of the world's most widely recognized and comprehensive sustainability reporting standards.

Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO: "We want to continuously expand our contribution to a more sustainable future, not only by producing 82 GWh of "green" electricity, as we did last year, but also by acting as a responsible part of society. As a former competitive athlete, I am particularly proud that we support the "Sprungbrett Zukunft" initiative in cooperation with the Stiftung Deutsche Sporthilfe. Thereby we offer young top athletes the opportunity to gain professional experience during short-term internships with flexible working hours while following demanding training schedules."