Relief and APR Applied Pharma Research Sign and Close Definitive Agreement for Relief to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of APR

Transforms Relief into a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company

Acquisition further diversifies Relief's pipeline with both commercial products and clinical-stage programs and provides a commercial infrastructure foundation for future product launches

Provides Relief with a vibrant R&D organization possessing a lengthy track record of expertise in drug innovation, reformulation and optimization

Geneva, Switzerland, June 29, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it has signed and closed the definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of APR Applied Pharma Research S.A. ("APR"), a privately held Swiss pharmaceutical company with over 25 years' experience in identifying, developing and commercializing known molecules engineered with drug delivery systems in niche and rare diseases on a global basis.

Under the terms of the agreement, APR's shareholders have received from Relief CHF 21.5 million in cash and will further receive CHF 45 million in Relief common registered shares (when issued and listed). The APR shareholders are also eligible to receive additional contingent payments in a combination of cash and Relief common registered shares upon achievement of pre-agreed milestones. As previously disclosed, Paolo Galfetti, APR's Chief Executive Officer, has joined Relief's Board of Directors.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said, "The APR acquisition is an important milestone in Relief's transformation into a fully integrated diversified commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. We are excited about the opportunities that APR brings and its contribution to Relief's strategy of building a leading specialty drug company initially focused on pulmonary and metabolic diseases. We now have an expanding pipeline of marketed products, near-to-market products, and a varied clinical development portfolio that offers exciting growth opportunities, with multiple synergies across our programs. With APR's emerging commercial platform, we also obtain a springboard for rolling out marketed products and a base for future product launches in Europe. In summary, we now have a strong and evolving foundation extending beyond our current lead program, aviptadil, and will continue to search for additional strategic acquisitions to further build our business."