checkAd

Belships ASA has entered into agreement for period time charter contracts for four of our modern Ultramaxes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 07:00  |  16   |   |   

Belships ASA (OSE: BELCO) has entered into agreement for period time charter contracts for four of our modern Ultramaxes.

  • a period time charter for about 2 years (22-25 months) at a gross rate of USD 24 000 per day. The contract is expected to commence end June 2021.

  • a period time charter for about 2 years (21-24 months) at a gross rate of USD 23 000 per day. The contract is expected to commence mid July 2021.

  • a period time charter for about 2 years (22-25 months) at a gross rate of USD 22 000 per day. The contract is expected to commence mid July 2021.

  • a period time charter for about 1 year (11-14 months) at a gross rate of USD 27 000 per day. The contract is expected to commence mid August 2021.

"We have secured contract revenue with reputable couterparts at highly profitable levels which supports our recently announced dividend policy. These contracts also signal the significant earnings prospects for next year," said Belships CEO, Lars Christian Skarsgård.

Belships has a uniform and modern fleet well positioned to capitalise on a strong dry bulk market. Five newbuildings are expected to be delivered within Q3 2021, all of which have finance arranged. Following completion of all announced transactions, the Belships fleet will count 27 bulk carriers, with an average age of 5 years and average cash breakeven of about USD 10 500 per day. Our strategy is to develop Belships as an owner and operator of Ultramax bulk carriers, through quality of operations and with the purpose of creating and maximising shareholder value.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no


This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 29 June 2021 at 07:00 CET.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belships ASA has entered into agreement for period time charter contracts for four of our modern Ultramaxes Belships ASA (OSE: BELCO) has entered into agreement for period time charter contracts for four of our modern Ultramaxes. a period time charter for about 2 years (22-25 months) at a gross rate of USD 24 000 per day. The contract is expected to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
NVIDIA and Google Cloud to Create Industry’s First AI-on-5G Lab to Speed Development of AI ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus