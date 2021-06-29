checkAd

Christina Lake Cannabis Increases Average THC Concentration of Distillate Oils to 90.4%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has succeeded in its efforts to consistently produce cannabis distillate oils with a tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) concentration of 90% or higher, a benchmark that is considered to be highly prestigious in the vaping industry. Based on 2020 data from Health Canada, approximately 37% of Canadian cannabis consumers were users of vape pens, e-cigarettes, and vapourizers1. With the introduction of “Cannabis 2.0” in early 2020 (allowing the production of beverages, edibles, and other everyday products with cannabis), several new categories of cannabis products had emerged from which there was new demand for extracts such as distillate oils. A certificate of analysis dated June 17, 2021 has confirmed that CLC’s distillate oils consistently contain a THC concentration of 90.4%, which is a very critical component for licensed producers who seek to make products containing THC.

CLC’s sales force is led by Milan Stefancik, who gained considerable familiarity with the cannabis industry during his tenure at Aurora Cannabis (one of the world’s largest cannabis firms), working with national key accounts across Canada. At the beginning of May 2021, CLC completed its first sale of distillate oil to an established player in the vaping industry, who has reported positive feedback to include end-user customer satisfaction with the final formulation using distillate oil from CLC, which has been sold in multiple Canadian provinces. Through its continued commercialization initiatives, CLC has formed relationships with multiple new accounts who have placed wholesale orders for products to include distillates, winterized oil, and kief.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7e5d81b-ad60-4632 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Milan Stefancik, Director of Sales and Marketing for CLC commented, “The leading-edge science behind how our cannabis strains are developed and then grown, harvested, and extracted is a significant point of pride for us here at Christina Lake Cannabis. Through creative approaches to product and process development, we have been able to gain qualitative and quantitative competitive advantages in the Canadian cannabis industry, and it is exciting to be bringing the results of this innovation to the marketplace. I believe that reaching a consistent 90.4% THC concentration makes our supply of distillates even more marketable, which has been evidenced by positive feedback from licensed producer clients as well as their end-user clientele.”

