Acacia Pharma Group plc: Results of Annual General Meeting
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 29 June 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH) announces that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 25 May 2021 were duly passed by the required majority at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held yesterday.
The results of the votes on the resolutions are shown in the table below and will be posted on the Company's website at www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors/Shareholder Meetings section.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Votes total
|Votes withheld
|To receive the consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To re-elect Scott Byrd as a Director of the Company
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To re-elect Michael Bolinder as a Director of the Company
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To re-elect Edward Borkowski as a Director of the Company
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To re-elect John Brown as a Director of the Company
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To elect Alessandro Della Chá who was appointed as a Director of the Company since the last Annual General Meeting, as a Director of the Company
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To authorise the Directors of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Company’s auditor
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|Allotment of Shares
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To disapply pre-emption rights
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
|To resolve to amend the Articles of Association
|51,451,342
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|51,451,342
|0
As at the close of business on 24 June 2021 (being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members) there were 99,713,951 shares of 2p each in issue.
About Acacia Pharma
Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.
Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).
BYFAVO (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.
APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.
Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.
Acacia Pharma Group plc
The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom
Company number 9759376
