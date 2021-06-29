checkAd

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: TeamBank and Hypoport to collaborate on personal loans

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 07:25   

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Product Launch
Hypoport SE: TeamBank and Hypoport to collaborate on personal loans

29.06.2021 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Establishment of joint venture

TeamBank and Hypoport to collaborate on personal loans
 

- Establishment of a joint venture to increase efficiency of personal loans sales at cooperative banks

- TeamBank, the cooperative financial network's personal loans expert, will provide the sales network and its product expertise

- Hypoport will supply the platform technology

- Pilot phase with first cooperative banks due to start at latest by the fourth quarter of 2021


Berlin, 29 June 2021: Hypoport SE and TeamBank AG are to cooperate on personal loans for consumers through a joint venture in future. Each company will play to its particular strengths in the joint venture GENOFLEX. TeamBank has contractual relationships with 90 per cent of all cooperative banks in Germany, giving it a broad sales network. Hypoport will be contributing its experience in the platform business. The establishment of the joint venture, in which Hypoport will hold 30 per cent and TeamBank 70 per cent, is still subject to approval from the authorities.

The joint venture will enable participating cooperative banks to offer alternative products to their customers if no suitable easyCredit product is available. These alternative products may be from other cooperative banks or from financial institutions outside the cooperative banking sector. The pilot phase is starting with the first cooperative banks at latest by the fourth quarter of 2021 and is likely to continue until mid-2022.

Christian Polenz, Chief Customer Officer at TeamBank, says: "We are delighted that the joint venture with Hypoport will enable us to collaborate with our partner banks in the cooperative financial network even more effectively in future. Within the scope of our holistic approach to liquidity management, we are thus creating additional options for the cooperative banks' customers and providing them with an extremely attractive advisory experience at local level. At the same time, our partner banks can be sure of having valuable sales exposure. It is a real win-win situation."

Wertpapier


