                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 28 Jun 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.0179 £    23.4840
Estimated MTD return     -0.02 %     -0.25 %
Estimated YTD return      4.17 %      3.14 %
Estimated ITD return    170.18 %    134.84 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    21.70 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -19.68 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -23.35 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

