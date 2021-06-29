checkAd

DGAP-News 1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 07:30  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Quarterly / Interim Statement
1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units

29.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units

- From April to June 2021, 8 construction projects started across Germany

- These will create 498 inpatient care places, 196 assisted living units, 89 outpatient daycare places, 20 places in outpatient assisted living groups and 10 places for out-of-hospital intensive care

- Long-term leases agreed with various operators

- Completion of approx. 260 residential and care places in Gotha and Schwerin in April 2021

- New construction of our own office location in Marl

- All projects serve the organic growth of Cureus and remain in its own portfolio

Hamburg, 29 June 2021. In the second quarter of 2021 alone, Cureus GmbH started eight new construction projects in various regions across Germany on previously secured plots. In total, this marks the start of the development of a further 813 nursing and assisted living units, which are divided into 498 fully inpatient care places, 196 assisted living units, 89 outpatient daycare places, 20 places in outpatient assisted living groups and ten places for out-of-hospital intensive care. In the second quarter of 2021, Cureus is making great progress in its targeted growth strategy to expand its existing portfolio, as all projects are to remain in the company after completion and will be managed on a long-term basis in collaboration with the operating partners SCHÖNES LEBEN Group, MEDIKO and Insanto.

"With our significantly strengthened team and thanks to the large number of secured plots, we are now, a good six months after the launch of our new brand, in a strong position to execute significantly more projects in parallel", says Christian Möhrke, COO of Cureus GmbH. "Here we benefit above all from our system care home standard, which is based on the same planning and construction processes as well as uniform building specifications. The properties we develop all share the highest quality standards, attractive architecture and facade designs and blend seamlessly into their surroundings".

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Quarterly / Interim Statement 1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units 29.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...