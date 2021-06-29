DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Quarterly / Interim Statement 1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units 29.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1,000 new care places for Germany - Cureus starts construction of approx. 810 units in Q2 2021 and completes 260 units

- From April to June 2021, 8 construction projects started across Germany

- These will create 498 inpatient care places, 196 assisted living units, 89 outpatient daycare places, 20 places in outpatient assisted living groups and 10 places for out-of-hospital intensive care

- Long-term leases agreed with various operators

- Completion of approx. 260 residential and care places in Gotha and Schwerin in April 2021

- New construction of our own office location in Marl

- All projects serve the organic growth of Cureus and remain in its own portfolio

Hamburg, 29 June 2021. In the second quarter of 2021 alone, Cureus GmbH started eight new construction projects in various regions across Germany on previously secured plots. In total, this marks the start of the development of a further 813 nursing and assisted living units, which are divided into 498 fully inpatient care places, 196 assisted living units, 89 outpatient daycare places, 20 places in outpatient assisted living groups and ten places for out-of-hospital intensive care. In the second quarter of 2021, Cureus is making great progress in its targeted growth strategy to expand its existing portfolio, as all projects are to remain in the company after completion and will be managed on a long-term basis in collaboration with the operating partners SCHÖNES LEBEN Group, MEDIKO and Insanto.

"With our significantly strengthened team and thanks to the large number of secured plots, we are now, a good six months after the launch of our new brand, in a strong position to execute significantly more projects in parallel", says Christian Möhrke, COO of Cureus GmbH. "Here we benefit above all from our system care home standard, which is based on the same planning and construction processes as well as uniform building specifications. The properties we develop all share the highest quality standards, attractive architecture and facade designs and blend seamlessly into their surroundings".