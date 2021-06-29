checkAd

Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On the initiative and following the resolution of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (address of registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys, company code 147732969) is convened on 29 July 2021.
The place of the meeting shall be Panevezio statybos trestas AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys.
The beginning of the meeting shall be at 10:00 (registration shall start at 9:30).  
The accounting day shall be 22 July 2021 (only the persons who are on the shareholder list of the company at the end of the accounting day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, or the persons who are proxies for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders).
The Agenda of the Meeting shall be as follows:

  1. Selection of an audit company and pricing of audit services.

The company shall not provide any possibilities to participate and vote at the meeting using any means of electronic communications.
Draft resolutions on the items of the agenda, any documents to be presented to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and any information related to realisation of the shareholders’ rights shall be published on the website of the company at www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations not later than 21 days before the meeting date. The shareholders shall also be granted access to the information thereof at the secretary’s office at the headquarters of the company (P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys) from 7:30 till 16:30. The telephone number for inquiries: (+370 45) 505 508.
The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes may propose additional items to be included in the agenda and present a draft resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for each proposed additional agenda item or, in case no resolution has to be adopted, give an explanation. Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by e-mail. The proposals in writing are to be delivered to the secretary’s office at or sent by registered mail to the following address: Panevezio statybos trestas AB, P. Puzino Str. 1, LT- 35173, Panevezys. The proposals by e-mail are to be sent to the following e-mail address pst@pst.lt.

