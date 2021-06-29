Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5% (PLX AI) – Rexel Trading update: Upwards revision in FY 2021 outlook.Rexel anticipates FY same-day sales growth of between 12% and 15% compared to 2020, up from 5-7% previouslyRexel says second half of the year will benefit from the recovery in the …



