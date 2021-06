Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5% Autor: PLX AI | 29.06.2021, 07:33 | 11 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Rexel Trading update: Upwards revision in FY 2021 outlook.

Rexel anticipates FY same-day sales growth of between 12% and 15% compared to 2020, up from 5-7% previously

Rexel says second half of the year will benefit from the recovery in the US

Rexel sees FY adjusted Ebita margin of circa 5.7%, up from 5% previously

Rexel expects H1 2021 to show same-day sales growth of circa 19% and adjusted Ebita margin of c. 5.6%

Sees robust growth in building renovation, driven by increased demand in building units and number of products as well as sequential improvement in the industrial segment

Sees accelerating trends in all key countries including in North America, with activity now back to its 2019 level





