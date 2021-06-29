checkAd

Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Rexel Trading update: Upwards revision in FY 2021 outlook.
  • Rexel anticipates FY same-day sales growth of between 12% and 15% compared to 2020, up from 5-7% previously
  • Rexel says second half of the year will benefit from the recovery in the US
  • Rexel sees FY adjusted Ebita margin of circa 5.7%, up from 5% previously
  • Rexel expects H1 2021 to show same-day sales growth of circa 19% and adjusted Ebita margin of c. 5.6%
  • Sees robust growth in building renovation, driven by increased demand in building units and number of products as well as sequential improvement in the industrial segment
  • Sees accelerating trends in all key countries including in North America, with activity now back to its 2019 level



