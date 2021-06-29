checkAd

Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
29.06.2021, 07:47  |  66   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Orphazyme is likely to need additional funding for operations, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating their underperform rating on the stock.
  • Price target USD 1
  • NOTE: Orphazyme announced yesterday a 2/3 reduction in its workforce and the departure of 3 board members

Orphazyme Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Orphazyme is likely to need additional funding for operations, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating their underperform rating on the stock. Price target USD 1 NOTE: Orphazyme announced yesterday a 2/3 reduction in its workforce and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Deutsche Boerse Says Atoss Software Replaces Osram in SDAX
Vonovia & Deutsche Wohnen Merger Approved by Federal Cartel Office
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
Vestas Raised to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Meltwater Board Member Langaker Buys 100,000 Shares
Studsvik Gets Nuclear Plant Dismantling Contracts for SEK 135 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Nilfisk CEO Buys Shares for DKK 1.15 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Nilfisk CEO Buys Shares for DKK 1.15 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Nilfisk CEO Buys Shares for DKK 1.15 Million