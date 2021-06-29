Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Orphazyme is likely to need additional funding for operations, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating their underperform rating on the stock.
- Price target USD 1
- NOTE: Orphazyme announced yesterday a 2/3 reduction in its workforce and the departure of 3 board members
