Greenbank Capital Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private Placement Financing and that Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson is to Step in as Interim CEO

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of AmericaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce …

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of AmericaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce …

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announced yesterday that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announced its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement of flow through units to raise a minimum of $300,000 and hard dollar units to raise $500,000 to further its exploration and definition of zinc deposits at Daniel's Harbour and general exploration and corporate expenses. Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson will join the Board of Directors and assume the role on an interim basis of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gerald Harper, presently CEO will continue as a director and Qualified Person for the Company. Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Plans for 2021 Diamond Drilling Program.