Greenbank Capital Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private Placement Financing and that Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson is to Step in as Interim CEO

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 08:00  |  71   |   |   

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of AmericaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce …

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announced yesterday that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announced its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement of flow through units to raise a minimum of $300,000 and hard dollar units to raise $500,000 to further its exploration and definition of zinc deposits at Daniel's Harbour and general exploration and corporate expenses. Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson will join the Board of Directors and assume the role on an interim basis of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gerald Harper, presently CEO will continue as a director and Qualified Person for the Company.

Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Plans for 2021 Diamond Drilling Program.

Ubique owns three mineral licenses located in the Daniel's Harbour area in Newfoundland, Canada, covering more than 6 sq. kms, in two blocks and has another four mineral licenses covering more than 10 sq. kms. under option from Ophir Gold Corp ("KAP"). The Ubique licenses cover at least three zones of zinc mineralization, one of which is the P Zone where Ubique completed most of its 2017 and 2018 drilling programs, the highlight of which was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6m. There are now 28 drill holes in this target area with zinc intersections with greater than 4% zinc over at least 2 metres true widths. The KAP Option licenses cover many areas of the historic mining activity and research has already identified five high priority drill target areas where historic drilling intersected zinc mineralization that was never followed up or mined, including a true width interval of 5.73m of 8.96% zinc in the 1386 zone target. Three of these drill target areas have been relocated (the 1386, 2160 and Nose Zones), the historic drill holes identified and new holes confirming the location and grade of mineralization in historic holes plus the holes drilled in 2019 and 2020.

Greenbank Capital Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private Placement Financing and that Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson is to Step in as Interim CEO This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of AmericaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce …

