Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 28 June 2021, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 5,000 ordinary …

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 28 June 2021, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 5,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 310.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 386,385 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.28% of the current issued share capital.