Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated …
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated …
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated ('PCA') with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific.
On 24 June 2021, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquired 11,500 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 140.98p per share.
The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan and persons closely associated with him is 330,031 Shares, representing 0.15%, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
|
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
|Name
|Spruce Bluff Resources Limited
|
2.
|Reason for the notification
|
a.
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
|
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a.
|Name
|Anglo Pacific Group PLC
|
b.
|LEI
|n/a
|
4.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare