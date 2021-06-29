checkAd

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated ('PCA') with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific.

On 24 June 2021, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquired 11,500 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 140.98p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan and persons closely associated with him is 330,031 Shares, representing 0.15%, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name Spruce Bluff Resources Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI n/a

4.

Seite 1 von 3
Anglo Pacific Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Smart Announces $228M in Series D Financing to Expand America's Access to Pooled Employer Plans
META Closes Transaction and Commences Trading on NASDAQ
Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from ...
Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious ...
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change and Stock Option Grant
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
Smith-Midland Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap(R) Index
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Dealing