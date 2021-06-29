Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated ('PCA') with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific. On 24 June 2021, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquired 11,500 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 140.98p per share.