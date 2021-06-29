Innovative Zero Voltage Switching Chipset enables up to 50% smaller PSUs at 100W+ Power Levels and industry's lowest BOM cost

London, United Kingdom - June 29, 2021- Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the availability of its innovative digital Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) chipset to enable 100 Watt and beyond High Power Density (HPD) Power Supply Units (PSUs) that are 30-50% smaller than conventional high power PSUs.

Historically, AC/DC converters have been challenged by thermal constraints associated with the efficiency of the device. Now, with Dialog's patented ZVS chipset, designers can reduce component size and BOM cost to enable smaller form-factor, lighter weight power supplies, including travel adapters for smartphones, tablets, laptops, power tools, and other portable devices.

Dialog's easy-to-use ZVS RapidCharge(TM) solution includes the iW9801 primary-side controller and the iW709 secondary-side USB PD protocol IC. The secondary-side digital compensation loop ensures stability and eliminates the need for extra compensation components. The integrated synchronous rectifier controller in the secondary-side iW709 further reduces the overall component count.

It also provides seamless multi-mode control for up to 94% efficiency and eliminates audible noise for high power charging with safe, cool operation in a small physical charger size. It's low standby power of less than 20mW delivers an eco-friendly solution. The chipset offers robust protection for over-voltage (OVP), over-current (OCP), user-configurable over-temperature, shoot-through, brown-in/brown-out VSENSE/ISENSE short, output short, and extra primary-side OCP and OVP.