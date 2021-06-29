Groupe SEB Launches Its “Reinsurance Captive” in France

The creation of a reinsurance captive will allow Groupe SEB to optimize the placement of its risks through Groupe SEB Ré, a new legal entity registered in France , which will insure specific risks on behalf of the Group, as well as its subsidiaries.

“Having a reinsurance captive entity has become an essential strategic tool for a global Group like ours. It provides a key tool for our risk management and financing and sends a positive message to the insurers. This captive will play a major role in the management of our prevention policy”.

Groupe SEB has obtained the approval of the The French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentielle de Résolution (ACPR)) for the launching of its reinsurance captive and has been advised by its broker Gras Savoye Willis Towers Watson.

