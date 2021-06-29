checkAd

MSAB brings enhanced Physical support options for MTK, Exynos, and EDL devices

MSAB announces the second of four major XRY releases for 2021. The updated XRY version has improved physical support that empower investigators work. Now supporting full physical extraction on an absolute majority of devices with MTK chipset. Even more Samsung Exynos based devices are added.

“MSAB take lead in accessing and extracting more data from locked and encrypted mobile devices, that is a key to solve more crimes faster,” says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB. “Our latest releases represent a substantial advance in the MSAB effort to help investigators access an increased amount of data from the latest mobile phones to speed up their operations, acquire more mobile data and conduct in-depth data analysis.”

“The number of mobile phone users in the world is increasing significantly and mobile devices are more robust and secure than ever. This a challenge for law enforcement organizations, limiting them access to crucial evidence,” says Mike Dickinson, Chief Business Development Officer. “At MSAB we understand that in order to access the data, investigators need to overcome security protections. The latest XRY release includes support for full physical extraction from modern smartphones in 3 different ways: via MTK, Exynos, and EDL exploits, plus brand new iOS15 Beta 1 support.”

MSAB is also introducing newly added filters in XAMN for easier navigation through the case data. Additionally, there is an improved List view with dynamic artifact display, along with new report options and enhancements.

For more information on the latest releases of MSAB, please see our release notes or our news on the web.

For more information, please contact:
Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB, joel.bollo@msab.com, +46 8739 0270
Mike Dickinson, Chief Business Development Officer, mike.dickinson@msab.com, +46 76 051 15 15

About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

