checkAd

RIBER and the Toulouse-based LAAS-CNRS set up the joint laboratory EPICENTRE focused on MBE process optimization and automation 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

RIBER and the Toulouse-based LAAS-CNRS set up the joint laboratory EPICENTRE focused on MBE process optimization and automation 


Bezons, June 29, 2021 – 8am – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, and the CNRS Laboratory for Analysis and Architecture of Systems (LAAS-CNRS) in Toulouse are announcing the creation of the joint laboratory EPICENTRE / LAAS - RIBER, within which they will share, for a six-year period, their respective expertise in MBE (Molecular Beam Epitaxy).

EPICENTRE serving the MBE Dream

The objective with EPICENTRE is to put in place a strategy for technological innovation in the MBE field through joint governance and a research plan designed to open up the development of a series of technological components.

The first technical pillar involves developing a series of complementary, non-destructive in-situ metrics tools that ensure ultimate control over epitaxy processes for complex materials. Its ambition is to provide solutions to significantly improve MBE processes with a view to offering increased automation, stability and reproducibility for growth processes across all of the ranges of Riber machines.

EPICENTRE’s second technical pillar is to develop a dedicated solution for superconductor materials growth for the datacom sector, focused in particular on quantum computing, specifically addressing the technological obstacle of epitaxy at cryogenic temperatures. Its ambition is to invent new hybrid epitaxially grown interfaces that will form the basic building blocks for future spintronics and quantum components.
Solutions for growing complex components (VCSEL, multi-junction solar cells) will also be developed with a view to demonstrating the efficiency, effectiveness and relevance of these in-situ metrics tools with a view to mass production.

Alongside this, EPICENTRE will launch work on machine learning, an area with strong expectations for the MBE community, looking to optimize the analysis of materials growth processes.

Program driving innovation 

This program aims to design an MBE platform, currently unrivalled on the market, focused on III-V and superconductor complex structures growth and incorporating automated advanced control processes.

The Toulouse LAAS-CNRS micro-nano technology unit will therefore soon be receiving a platform provided by Riber. This platform will be fitted with an instrumentation range that is fully integrated with Riber’s process control software Crystal XE, with features including the in-situ monitoring and control of epitaxial growth parameters. All of these parameters and the corresponding ex-situ characterizations will be compiled in a knowledge base.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RIBER and the Toulouse-based LAAS-CNRS set up the joint laboratory EPICENTRE focused on MBE process optimization and automation  RIBER and the Toulouse-based LAAS-CNRS set up the joint laboratory EPICENTRE focused on MBE process optimization and automation  Bezons, June 29, 2021 – 8am – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
XPO Logistics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
NVIDIA and Google Cloud to Create Industry’s First AI-on-5G Lab to Speed Development of AI ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
NVIDIA and Global Partners Launch New HGX A100 Systems to Accelerate Industrial AI and HPC
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus