Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 29, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,514 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 21, 2021 up to and including June 25, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 24.75 per share for a total consideration of € 6.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,905,604 common shares for a total consideration of € 483.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021 ...

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.





