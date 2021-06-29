The attached company presentation has been prepared by Hexagon Composites following a recent study on the renewable natural gas (RNG) market opportunity.



“To achieve a meaningful and immediate impact on climate change, we need cleaner trucks and buses on our roadways now,” says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites. “Net zero GHG emissions on a well-to-wheel basis can be achieved with an internal combustion engine running on RNG. This is currently not possible with any other energy source. According to NGVA, in 2020 92% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in California was renewable natural gas (RNG). For the first time, we have seen California fleets fueled with RNG achieve carbon-negative footprint, removing more CO2 from the atmosphere than they emitted. This is evidence of the essential role RNG plays in achieving carbon neutrality today.”