Hexagon Composites ASA Updated company presentation with focus on the renewable natural gas (RNG) market opportunity

The attached company presentation has been prepared by Hexagon Composites following a recent study on the renewable natural gas (RNG) market opportunity.

“To achieve a meaningful and immediate impact on climate change, we need cleaner trucks and buses on our roadways now,” says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites. “Net zero GHG emissions on a well-to-wheel basis can be achieved with an internal combustion engine running on RNG. This is currently not possible with any other energy source. According to NGVA, in 2020 92% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in California was renewable natural gas (RNG). For the first time, we have seen California fleets fueled with RNG achieve carbon-negative footprint, removing more CO2 from the atmosphere than they emitted. This is evidence of the essential role RNG plays in achieving carbon neutrality today.”

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

