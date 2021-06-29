NXP and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Enable Expanded 5G Use Cases in India

Jio Platforms leveraged NXP Layerscape Processors to build new 5G NR O-RAN small cells

Collaboration aims to offer state of the art radio products that are 3GPP and O-RAN compliant

Solution delivers performance for broadband access, Industry 4.0 and other applications.



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) a subsidiary of RIL [NSE: RELIANCE], today announced a collaboration to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution that incorporates NXP’s Layerscape family of multicore processors. The combined solution will power new RAN networks that will deliver high performance, enabling a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access as well as Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, including tele-medicine, tele-education, augmented/virtual reality, drone-based agricultural monitoring and more.

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) is a leading technology company that delivers innovative 4G and 5G solutions and is the holding company of Jio, the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world. The company consistently leverages innovative technology solutions to serve its vast customer base and is moving rapidly to address 5G opportunities in India.

JPL has leveraged the high performance and flexibility of NXP’s Layerscape processors in its new 5G NR solutions. The combination enables a powerful offering that has successfully tested at 100 MHz channel bandwidth in 3.5 GHz spectrum with peak data rates of 1 Gbps+. This translates to increased performance for a wide range of segments, enabling innovative applications in smart cities, smart homes, health and education, and significantly enhanced user experience in data download rates for all mobile users. As a result, JPL’s 5G NR radio solutions are well suited for next generation RAN networks, providing increased indoor and outdoor performance and enabling a wide range of 5G use cases.

“The NXP processor platform is an important component of Jio’s 5G journey. 5G New Radio solutions require flexibility in terms of the platform features, efficiency and rich tooling, which NXP brings to the table. Along with NXP, Jio Platforms has developed state-of-the art radio products, which are compliant to the 3GPP as well as to the O-RAN standards. We have a history of close collaboration with NXP, and we look forward to strengthening it further,” said Mr. Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president of Jio Platforms.