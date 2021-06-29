checkAd

New ownership structure for Hyon

Reference is made to the release from Saga Pure ASA (SAGA), published on 29 June 2021, regarding the acquisition of Hyon and partnering with Nel and Norwegian Hydrogen.

“Hexagon Purus (HPUR) is pleased to see the re-purposed focus for Hyon AS and congratulates Saga Pure ASA on the transaction. The new partnership structure will secure development and supply of a crucial part of the maritime hydrogen value chain with bunkering solutions,” says Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus.

“As announced on 28 June 2021, Hexagon Purus ASA will escalate its efforts in the maritime sector with its new business area, Hexagon Purus Maritime. At the same time, as a significant shareholder in Norwegian Hydrogen, we remain invested in the consortium and look forward to continuing collaborative efforts with Hyon and partners,” concluded Holum.

About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.





