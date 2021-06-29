New ownership structure for Hyon

Reference is made to the release from Saga Pure ASA (SAGA), published on 29 June 2021, regarding the acquisition of Hyon and partnering with Nel and Norwegian Hydrogen.

“Hexagon Purus (HPUR) is pleased to see the re-purposed focus for Hyon AS and congratulates Saga Pure ASA on the transaction. The new partnership structure will secure development and supply of a crucial part of the maritime hydrogen value chain with bunkering solutions,” says Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus.