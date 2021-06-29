checkAd

W3 Energy will manage Fu-Gen's first wind farms in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W3 Energy has signed a contract with Fu-Gen for the full scope asset management of the Fjällboheden wind farm and the financial asset management of the Tormoseröd wind farm, both in Sweden.

"Signing a comprehensive contract with a visionary partner like Fu-Gen is a proof of quality for the competence that we have assembled over time", says W3 Energy's CEO Pär Dunder.

Fu-Gen, a Swiss Independent Power Producer, specialises in renewable energy power production, with a current development strategy focused on establishing a portfolio of wind farms in the Nordic region. Both wind farms covered by the agreement are in construction, with Fjällboheden, located in the north of Sweden, coming into operation during H2 2021, and Tormoseröd, in the southwest, in operation by Q1 2023. 

The assignment for asset management at both wind farms will be executed by W3 Energy, after signing comprehensive contracts with Fu-Gen. 

"Fu-Gen is an extremely exciting, knowledgeable and visionary partner, with impressive investment plans and a strong will to develop in our region. In addition to providing them with all the aspects of asset management, we will assist them in strengthening their presence in the region. I see Fu-Gen and W3 Energy as a perfect match", says Pär Dunder.

"An opportunity to manage Vestas turbines"

So far, W3 Energy has had the assignments regarding asset management concentrated to northern Sweden, but will, with the agreement for the Tormoseröd wind farm, also now operate in the Swedish southwest.

"It is definitely positive that we, together with Fu-Gen, will have the opportunity to begin our geographical expansion. Mainly because it is an important part of our strategic plans for W3 Energy. In addition, Fu-Gen's wind farms will consist of Vestas turbines and we are looking forward to the opportunity to manage their products as well", says André Sjöströn, COO at W3 Energy.

First steps In the de-carbonization mission

"Fjallboheden is the first wind farm Fu-Gen has commissioned In Sweden as part of a larger portfolio of renewable energy production power stations. As part of the company's strategy, it will incorporate modern technologies which will help the zero - CO2 ambition of the global community such as including Green Hydrogen or Carbon Capture within Its production capacity. We are excited to start a long-term partnership with W3, which like us Is a fast-growing player In Sweden", says Yaron Feingers, CEO at Fu-Gen AG. 

