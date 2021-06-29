checkAd

NORDEN RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR RESULT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 08:24  |  14   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 71 - 29 JUNE 2021

Following increases in dry cargo market rates and strong performance in the Dry Operator business unit, NORDEN raises its expectations for the full-year 2021 Adjusted Result to USD 140-200 million (approximately DKK 870-1,250 million), up from USD 110-160 million. The new guidance is based on continued increases in forward freight rates for Q3 and Q4 in the dry cargo market, which for Supramax and Panamax vessels have increased by about USD 10,000 per day since end of May, and by about USD 2,750 per day in just the last week.

The broader guidance range reflects the fact that earnings expectations are based on a currently large position held in a dry cargo market with unusually high volatility, and which is mainly based on unrealised future earnings.

“With significant rate increases in recent weeks and especially in the last few days, expected future earnings continue to increase based on Dry Operator’s long position (more tonnage than cargoes). The operational performance in our Dry Operator business unit enables us to continuously leverage the market volatility as well as the daily utilisation of vessels”, says Jan Rindbo, CEO of NORDEN.

From an earnings perspective, NORDEN’s two other business units, Asset Management and Tanker Operator, are developing in line with previously announced expectations. However, the portfolio values of Asset Management are increasing in line with higher dry cargo asset values and higher dry cargo forward rates.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Jan Rindbo

CEO

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com

About NORDEN

NORDEN was founded in 1871, making it one of the oldest internationally operating shipping companies. The Company provides dry cargo and product tankers services globally and offers investors earnings from industry-leading operator activities implemented by a highly skilled organization in addition to cyclical exposure to dry cargo and product tanker markets. With 11 offices across 6 continents, NORDEN is an integrated part of the global commodity trade – delivering reliable, safe and compliant transport solutions to customers all over the world. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.norden.com/


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NORDEN RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 71 - 29 JUNE 2021 Following increases in dry cargo market rates and strong performance in the Dry Operator business unit, NORDEN raises its expectations for the full-year 2021 Adjusted Result to USD 140-200 million (approximately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
XPO Logistics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Trevena Added to Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell Microcap Indexes
Adevinta ASA (ADE)– Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021 – Amended Recommendations from the ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus