Studsvik Gets Nuclear Plant Dismantling Contracts for SEK 135 Million

Autor: PLX AI
29.06.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – Studsvik signs strategic agreements for dismantling of nuclear power plants in Germany with a total order value of SEK 135 million.
  • The services will be evenly distributed over a three-year period
  • Studsvik Decommissioning and Radiation Protection Services business area offers services in radiation protection, decommissioning, dismantling, decontamination, and engineering in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands

