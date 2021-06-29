Studsvik Gets Nuclear Plant Dismantling Contracts for SEK 135 Million
- (PLX AI) – Studsvik signs strategic agreements for dismantling of nuclear power plants in Germany with a total order value of SEK 135 million.
- The services will be evenly distributed over a three-year period
- Studsvik Decommissioning and Radiation Protection Services business area offers services in radiation protection, decommissioning, dismantling, decontamination, and engineering in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands
