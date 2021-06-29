Accenture Acquires Sentor, Enhancing Its Cyber Defense and Managed Security Services in Sweden

Accenture has acquired Sentor (Photo: Business Wire)

Sentor was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ. The company’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection and incident-response capabilities, powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing and retail.

Sentor’s approximately 80 cybersecurity professionals will join the Accenture Security team in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services.

“With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” said Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.”

Åse Holmberg, Sentor CEO, said, “Maintaining a high cybersecurity posture is not an IT-issue, but a major concern for businesses and organizations around the world. Sentor’s goal has never been to ‘just’ help our clients with cybersecurity. We strive to raise the bar throughout the entire region to ensure organizations in the Nordics have a strong cybersecurity presence. Joining forces with Accenture’s global team will help us towards that goal, and together we can provide an unmatched level of advanced technical skills needed to tackle the cybersecurity challenges of the 21st century. As a result, we not only help clients better defend themselves against the imminent threat adversaries pose but give our employees more opportunities to grow.”