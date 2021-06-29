checkAd

Accenture Acquires Sentor, Enhancing Its Cyber Defense and Managed Security Services in Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 08:29  |  44   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005707/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 334,59€
Hebel 7,04
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,57€
Hebel 5,60
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Accenture has acquired Sentor (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture has acquired Sentor (Photo: Business Wire)

Sentor was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ. The company’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection and incident-response capabilities, powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing and retail.

Sentor’s approximately 80 cybersecurity professionals will join the Accenture Security team in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services.

“With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” said Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.”

Åse Holmberg, Sentor CEO, said, “Maintaining a high cybersecurity posture is not an IT-issue, but a major concern for businesses and organizations around the world. Sentor’s goal has never been to ‘just’ help our clients with cybersecurity. We strive to raise the bar throughout the entire region to ensure organizations in the Nordics have a strong cybersecurity presence. Joining forces with Accenture’s global team will help us towards that goal, and together we can provide an unmatched level of advanced technical skills needed to tackle the cybersecurity challenges of the 21st century. As a result, we not only help clients better defend themselves against the imminent threat adversaries pose but give our employees more opportunities to grow.”

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Acquires Sentor, Enhancing Its Cyber Defense and Managed Security Services in Sweden Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Crescita Therapeutics Announces 9-Country Licensing Agreement with Croma Pharma for Pliaglis
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Provider for ServiceNow Services
24.06.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report
24.06.21
Accenture Reports Very Strong Third-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
23.06.21
Accenture Invests in Cloud Data Security Provider Symmetry Systems
23.06.21
Accenture Report Finds Consumer Values and Buying Motivations Have Fundamentally Changed, Shifting Away from Price and Quality
23.06.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
22.06.21
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Digital Payments Company Imburse
21.06.21
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Digital Strategy Consulting Services by the IDC MarketScape
21.06.21
Digital Innovation Is Essential to Meeting Healthcare Consumers’ Expectations Post-Pandemic, According to Accenture Report
18.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Wins $112 Million Task Order to Protect Federal Agencies from Cyber Breaches