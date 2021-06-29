DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH THE CURIE INSTITUTE FOR TESTING THE ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC IN PDX MODELS OF BREAST CANCER 29.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 29th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the establishment of a collaboration with the Curie Institute (Paris, France) to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of Accum-T-DM1 ADC in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of breast cancer.

The Curie Institute is a worldwide renowned center engaged leader in fundamental and applied scientific research to better serve humankind in fighting illnesses such as cancer. Their scientific team has a wide expertise in the field of medical and experimental pharmacology with PDX models of cancer.

T-DM1 (Kadcyla(R)) is currently used to treat women with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The efficacy of the treatment remains limited due to sub-optimal drug delivery to tumor cells resulting in some treatment resistance, recurrence, and side effects.

The agreement between the Curie Institute and Defence Therapeutics stipulates the following objectives related to the breast cancer:

To perform a head-to-head toxicology profile comparisons of T-DM1 versus Accum-T-DM1 in mice.

Complete a dose escalation study in mice bearing PDX that are T-DM1 resistant.

Conduct a complete breast cancer efficacy study on PDX mice undergoing the ADC therapy, including in 3 HER2+ and in 1 triple-negative PDX.

"The AccumTM technology has been very efficient at enhancing protein-/or cell-based vaccination and ADCs potency. This studies objective in demonstrating enhanced efficacy and the refined treatment regiment of Accum-T-DM1, can lead to an enhanced ADC platform for the AccumTM technology. This serves as a strong foundation for a panoply of other therapeutics endowed with limitations known to impairing their therapeutic potency. AccumTM enhanced efficacy opens up a broad opportunity in the ADC market to address this," mentioned Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.