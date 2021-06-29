checkAd

The number of Coop Pank's daily banking customers exceeded 100,000

Coop Pank AS announces that on 28.06.2021 the 100,000th customer joined the bank, which is Prelvex AS from Järva County.

In 2019, in connection with public offering (IPO) and listing it’s shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, Coop Pank set one goal to grow its customer base to 100,000 customers. This goal was achieved a year and a half earlier than planned - yesterday the 100,000th customer joined the bank.

According to Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, 13,000 new customers have already joined the bank this year, and the customer base has grown by more than a third over the year. „When we made IPO and our shares were listed on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange in 2019, we promised to reach 100,000 customers by the end of 2022, but we already exceeded this milestone a year and a half earlier. Although the competition in the banking sector is very strong and the banks are making great efforts on behalf of their customers, we have been able to offer different solutions and thus strongly increase our market share. Coop Pank's customers appreciate that we are local bank offering solutions that meet our customers’ needs and we are flexible and fast, "said Rink.

Coop Pank will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on July 21.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 100,000 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services close to people's homes. The strategic owner of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores.

