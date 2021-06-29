checkAd

Norden Raises FY Adj. Net Outlook to $140-200 Million from $110-160 Million

Autor: PLX AI
29.06.2021, 08:26  |  25   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Norden raises Outlook FY adjusted net income to USD 140-200 million from USD 110-160 million after increases in dry cargo market rates and strong performance in the Dry Operator business unit.
  • The new guidance is based on continued increases in forward freight rates for Q3 and Q4 in the dry cargo market, which for Supramax and Panamax vessels have increased by about USD 10,000 per day since end of May, and by about USD 2,750 per day in just the last week
  • The broader guidance range reflects the fact that earnings expectations are based on a currently large position held in a dry cargo market with unusually high volatility, and which is mainly based on unrealized future earnings



Dampskibsselskabet Norden Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norden Raises FY Adj. Net Outlook to $140-200 Million from $110-160 Million (PLX AI) – Norden raises Outlook FY adjusted net income to USD 140-200 million from USD 110-160 million after increases in dry cargo market rates and strong performance in the Dry Operator business unit.The new guidance is based on continued …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Deutsche Boerse Says Atoss Software Replaces Osram in SDAX
Vonovia & Deutsche Wohnen Merger Approved by Federal Cartel Office
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
Vestas Raised to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Meltwater Board Member Langaker Buys 100,000 Shares
Studsvik Gets Nuclear Plant Dismantling Contracts for SEK 135 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Nilfisk CEO Buys Shares for DKK 1.15 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Nilfisk CEO Buys Shares for DKK 1.15 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Nilfisk CEO Buys Shares for DKK 1.15 Million