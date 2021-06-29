DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA signs an agreement to sell its refrigeration contracting operations in Spain and Italy
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal
GEA signs an agreement to sell its refrigeration contracting operations in Spain and Italy
The two legal entities that form part of the transaction are GEA Refrigeration Italy S.p.A., based in Castel Maggiore (near Bologna) and GEA Refrigeration Ibérica S.A., based in Alcobendas (near
Madrid), both of which provide customized refrigeration solutions for industrial customers. Combined, the two companies generated revenues of about EUR 70 million in 2020 with approx. 270 people.
They have a strong market position and are well positioned with their offerings. However, they are not sustainably reaching margin targets set by GEA for this type of business. The transaction does
not affect GEA's compressor selling business in the two countries, which retain their strategic importance and will be retained by GEA.
"We are pleased to have found a solid buyer with family-owned group Clauger," commented Stefan Klebert, CEO GEA Group AG. "We are convinced that the companies can further develop in the hands of Clauger. GEA will now focus its efforts on selling compressors and related equipment to packagers and contractors in Spain and Italy."
GEA remains fully committed to serve its customers with a full range of industrial refrigeration solutions in its other geographical markets. A strong focus here is on customized solutions for optimizing the energy needs and CO2 footprint of its customers, enabling them to operate their production facilities - for example in food and beverage - sustainably by moving towards carbon neutrality.
