EonStor GS with SSD Cache Helps Various Enterprise Applications Accelerate File Access and Enhance Productivity

Over time, enterprises accumulate an increasing number of files along with files' metadata. With growing metadata, file operations become slower as all file operations are processed by accessing metadata first. GS with file-level SSD cache greatly improves file access performance by caching metadata and frequently used files on SSD featuring 'near-zero seek time' advantage. This greatly improves I/O performance and storage response time.

TAIPEI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, integrated SSD cache into EonStor GS unified storage to improve random file access performance and enhance overall productivity in such enterprise applications as file sharing, media & entertainment (M&E), and medical PACS.

In usual file sharing applications, only a few files are frequently used. With file-level SSD cache, users can search and quickly access required files to improve the working efficiency. File-level SSD cache needs only a few SSDs to reach a near all-flash system user experience.

For high resolution video editing in M&E industry, storage system is required to deliver high throughput and low latency to support multiple video streams playback. However, the latency of HDD is too long for high resolution video. To resolve this issue, file-level SSD cache is used to improve and stabilize the I/O performance, thus the video playback can run smoothly without frame drop.

GS can also be deployed for medical PACS which accumulate large amounts of medical images. The more medical images in the storage, the slower doctors can access the images, which negatively effects diagnosis efficiency. GS with SSD cache can provide an easy access to the current images, considerably optimizing PACS workflow.

"GS with SSD cache can substantially enhance enterprises' work processes. Users can access files more quickly and this, of course, benefits to the productivity," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

