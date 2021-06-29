checkAd

DGAP-News ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as of July 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 09:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as of July 1, 2021

29.06.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as of July 1, 2021

Munich, Tuesday, June 29, 2021

ATOSS Software AG continues to strengthen its Management Board. Effective July 1, 2021, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as CTO for Product Management, Technology & Development and Cloud Operations to the Executive Board.

Mr. Pritim Kumar, who has already been responsible for the Technology & Development division at ATOSS as CTO since July 1, 2020, can look back on many years of successful work at SAP. Since 2000, Mr. Pritim Kumar has successfully held a wide range of positions within the research and development unit there. In these positions, he headed the establishment and development of R&D teams in multiple countries and has been responsible for technology development and integration of product suites into cloud solutions.

"The appointment of Mr. Pritim Kumar to the Management Board and CTO underscores the importance of the company's cloud strategy and the goal of developing ATOSS into the leading cloud provider for workforce management in Europe," commented Moritz Zimmermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software AG.

"We are delighted to welcome another member to the Management Board at ATOSS, having already expanded our team with the addition of Dirk Häußermann as Co-CEO on April 1," as Andreas F.J. Obereder, CEO and founder of ATOSS Software AG, commented. "Mr. Pritim Kumar will continue to advance the successful cloud transformation at ATOSS."

"For many years now, ATOSS has put in outstanding economic performance on the markets. I am looking forward to my new challenge of supporting ATOSS with my expertise in expanding the cloud business and the increased international orientation", as Pritim Kumar stated. "In addition to technology and product development, my strengths lie in building powerful international development teams, and I am convinced that I will be able to tap into additional sustainable growth prospects for ATOSS."

Seite 1 von 3
ATOSS Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: atoss ag- und sie boomt und boomt und boomt........
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as of July 1, 2021 DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as of July 1, 2021 29.06.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG erweitert den Vorstand um CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy zum 1. Juli 2021 (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG erweitert den Vorstand um CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy zum 1. Juli 2021
08:17 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Delta-Variante hält Anleger in der Defensive
28.06.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Atoss Software ersetzt ab 1. Juli Osram im SDax
23.06.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Atoss Software AG - Quality company, but detached valuation; SELL
16.06.21
LYNX: ATOSS Software: Geht es jetzt an – und über – das Hoch?
03.06.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Auto1 dürfte im Juni in den MDax aufsteigen - Dax ohne Änderung
31.05.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax bei 15 500 Punkten weiter am Scheideweg