DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as of July 1, 2021 29.06.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Tuesday, June 29, 2021

ATOSS Software AG continues to strengthen its Management Board. Effective July 1, 2021, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as CTO for Product Management, Technology & Development and Cloud Operations to the Executive Board.

Mr. Pritim Kumar, who has already been responsible for the Technology & Development division at ATOSS as CTO since July 1, 2020, can look back on many years of successful work at SAP. Since 2000, Mr. Pritim Kumar has successfully held a wide range of positions within the research and development unit there. In these positions, he headed the establishment and development of R&D teams in multiple countries and has been responsible for technology development and integration of product suites into cloud solutions.

"The appointment of Mr. Pritim Kumar to the Management Board and CTO underscores the importance of the company's cloud strategy and the goal of developing ATOSS into the leading cloud provider for workforce management in Europe," commented Moritz Zimmermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software AG.

"We are delighted to welcome another member to the Management Board at ATOSS, having already expanded our team with the addition of Dirk Häußermann as Co-CEO on April 1," as Andreas F.J. Obereder, CEO and founder of ATOSS Software AG, commented. "Mr. Pritim Kumar will continue to advance the successful cloud transformation at ATOSS."

"For many years now, ATOSS has put in outstanding economic performance on the markets. I am looking forward to my new challenge of supporting ATOSS with my expertise in expanding the cloud business and the increased international orientation", as Pritim Kumar stated. "In addition to technology and product development, my strengths lie in building powerful international development teams, and I am convinced that I will be able to tap into additional sustainable growth prospects for ATOSS."