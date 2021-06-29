DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of 'The Tribe' kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group 29.06.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of "The Tribe" kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group

Munich, Germany / Wellington, New Zealand, 29 June 2021: New Zealand production company the Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group and German media company Your Family Entertainment AG announced the beginning of their strategic partnership today. To start with, Your Family Entertainment AG will distribute the beloved science fiction drama series "The Tribe" internationally.

Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. The company operates TV channels in the free-TV and pay-TV segment as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. All 3.500 half-hours of content are engaging, educational, entertaining, and free of violence.

"The Tribe", which includes relevant topics for young audiences such as peer pressure and finding one's place in the world, is enjoyed by many different ages in the family and fits perfectly into the existing portfolio. The series follows different groups of children and teenagers (so-called tribes) and how they deal with everyday life in a world without adults. "The Tribe" was produced in New Zealand against beautiful and breathtaking locations and has gained a significant worldwide following from the start. Over the years, almost 300 episodes have come into existence and the series has spawned several hit music albums, audiobook dramatizations as well as books and novels. Its popularity remains unbroken and a new "The Tribe" game will be launched globally in the second half of 2021.