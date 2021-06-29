checkAd

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of 'The Tribe' kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 09:00  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of 'The Tribe' kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group

29.06.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)


Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of "The Tribe" kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group

Munich, Germany / Wellington, New Zealand, 29 June 2021: New Zealand production company the Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group and German media company Your Family Entertainment AG announced the beginning of their strategic partnership today. To start with, Your Family Entertainment AG will distribute the beloved science fiction drama series "The Tribe" internationally.

Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. The company operates TV channels in the free-TV and pay-TV segment as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. All 3.500 half-hours of content are engaging, educational, entertaining, and free of violence.

"The Tribe", which includes relevant topics for young audiences such as peer pressure and finding one's place in the world, is enjoyed by many different ages in the family and fits perfectly into the existing portfolio. The series follows different groups of children and teenagers (so-called tribes) and how they deal with everyday life in a world without adults. "The Tribe" was produced in New Zealand against beautiful and breathtaking locations and has gained a significant worldwide following from the start. Over the years, almost 300 episodes have come into existence and the series has spawned several hit music albums, audiobook dramatizations as well as books and novels. Its popularity remains unbroken and a new "The Tribe" game will be launched globally in the second half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Your Family Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of 'The Tribe' kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution of 'The Tribe' kicks off cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group 29.06.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Kooperation mit Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group startet mit Vertrieb von 'The Tribe' (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Kooperation mit Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group startet mit Vertrieb von 'The Tribe'
28.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: RiC+ startet im 3. Quartal Familien-App wird in Kooperation mit BiDa Group gelauncht (deutsch)
28.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: RiC+ startet im 3. Quartal Familien-App wird in Kooperation mit BiDa Group gelauncht
28.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of family app RiC+ in the third quarter of 2021 in cooperation with BiDa Group
11.06.21
Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Portfolio mit KIDS-Content in D-A-CH
11.06.21
Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Familiensender Fix&Foxi Channel startet in Äthiopien und Eritrea bei afrikanischem Streaming-Anbieter habeshaview IPTV (deutsch)
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Familiensender Fix&Foxi Channel startet in Äthiopien und Eritrea bei afrikanischem Streaming-Anbieter habeshaview IPTV
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV