Swiss Re's iptiQ and ImmoScout24 launch digital loss of rent insurance

  • The loss of rent insurance is the first insurance product to be directly integrated into Germany's leading real estate marketplace
  • 65% of private landlords have previously been faced with irregular, incomplete or missing rent payments
  • The loss of rent insurance offers private landlords protection against rent-related losses from new tenancy agreements

 

Zurich, 29 June 2021 - Around two-thirds of private landlords have experienced issues such as irregular, incomplete or missing rent payments[1], however, 90% of these do not have any loss of rent insurance[2]. For this reason, Swiss Re's iptiQ and ImmoScout24, Germany's leading online real estate platform, are launching a loss of rent insurance product that integrates seamlessly into ImmoScout24's digital ecosystem. In just a few clicks, private landlords can protect themselves against the financial uncertainties that can arise from new tenancy agreements.

 

Swiss Re's iptiQ is a white-label provider of property & casualty and life & health insurance. Its unique B2B2C business model, combined with the iptiQ platform, enable brands like ImmoScout24 to offer new digital insurance solutions to their customers.

 

Andreas Schertzinger, CEO of iptiQ EMEA P&C, says: "With ImmoScout24, we have found the ideal partner in Germany to offer customers tailor-made household insurance products online precisely when it matters. Thanks to the seamless integration of our product into ImmoScout24's digital ecosystem, customers can insure themselves against the risk of rent-related losses directly online and throughout the rental process."

