Logitech G Introduces the G335 Wired Gaming Headset, a Fresh and Minty New Headset for the Color Collection

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced a new, lightweight headset to its Color Collection , the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset , which is available in three colors including the new Mint colorway. To complete the collection, Logitech G is also making its G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse available in Mint, allowing gamers to match their gaming gear to their personal style.

Logitech G G335 Wired Gaming Headset features a new slim, lightweight gaming headset to its Color Collection of gaming gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The original color collection portfolio was a huge success with gamers around the world,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With the Logitech G335 gaming headset, we’re adding new colors like Mint, one of the most asked-for colors, while also reducing the weight to ensure a super comfortable experience.”

At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market. Using a similar design as the Color Collection’s award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to gamers’ heads for long-lasting comfort, any way they play.

Available in Black, White and Mint, with matching reversible headbands, the Logitech G335 is a welcome addition to the vibrant collection of gaming-grade gear that’s fun, colorful and expressive. Designed to mix and match with the existing Color Collection products, this new addition gives gamers more opportunities to customize and personalize their gaming spaces. The G335 will also be compatible with the existing color-coordinated headband straps and playful mic covers.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy “plug and play” capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. Complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $69 MSRP. The straps, which are now available in eight different color options, will retail for $9.99 MSRP each. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

