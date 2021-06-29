checkAd

Logitech G Introduces the G335 Wired Gaming Headset, a Fresh and Minty New Headset for the Color Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 09:01  |  28   |   |   

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced a new, lightweight headset to its Color Collection, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset, which is available in three colors including the new Mint colorway. To complete the collection, Logitech G is also making its G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse available in Mint, allowing gamers to match their gaming gear to their personal style.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005167/en/

Logitech G G335 Wired Gaming Headset features a new slim, lightweight gaming headset to its Color Collection of gaming gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Logitech G G335 Wired Gaming Headset features a new slim, lightweight gaming headset to its Color Collection of gaming gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The original color collection portfolio was a huge success with gamers around the world,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With the Logitech G335 gaming headset, we’re adding new colors like Mint, one of the most asked-for colors, while also reducing the weight to ensure a super comfortable experience.”

At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market. Using a similar design as the Color Collection’s award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to gamers’ heads for long-lasting comfort, any way they play.

Available in Black, White and Mint, with matching reversible headbands, the Logitech G335 is a welcome addition to the vibrant collection of gaming-grade gear that’s fun, colorful and expressive. Designed to mix and match with the existing Color Collection products, this new addition gives gamers more opportunities to customize and personalize their gaming spaces. The G335 will also be compatible with the existing color-coordinated headband straps and playful mic covers.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy “plug and play” capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. Complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $69 MSRP. The straps, which are now available in eight different color options, will retail for $9.99 MSRP each. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech G Introduces the G335 Wired Gaming Headset, a Fresh and Minty New Headset for the Color Collection Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced a new, lightweight headset to its Color Collection, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset, which is available in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Crescita Therapeutics Announces 9-Country Licensing Agreement with Croma Pharma for Pliaglis
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Logitech G and McLaren Racing Announce Return of Logitech McLaren G Challenge For 2021
10.06.21
Logitech Marks Milestone in Conflict-Free Minerals Commitment
08.06.21
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds Empower All Athletes to Answer the Call of Adventure