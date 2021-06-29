checkAd

CloudCommerce Moves to Protect Its Unique Invention

The Company plans to file patent applications to protect its novel use of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to reduce the cost of advertising as it continues to transform into a tech company

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it plans to file patent applications to protect its novel use of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to reduce the cost of advertising as it continues to transform into a tech company.

“Simply put – a robust patent process adds enormous value to a tech company,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “And our continuing development of SWARM, our AI-driven advertising solution, is a cradle of a number of technology breakthroughs which we plan to protect with patent applications. We believe that building a patent portfolio will give us a durable competitive edge in our industry.”

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “SWARM continues to perform well in the marketplace and our company continues to attract new clients over a broad range of industries. We are also developing a robust new business pipeline of both brands and agencies resulting from our new sales hires in NY, LA, and San Francisco. Word of mouth also seems to be traveling very rapidly. Ironically, this is a very old fashioned, but highly effective way of marketing a high-tech advertising solution.”

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
communications@cloudcommerce.com





