Smartify Media Joins Digital Locations’ Growing Network of 5G-ready Sites

Smartify Media turns any storefront or physical location into a (MXP) Media Experience Platform for property owners which creates recurring revenue and media value from programmatic and local media channels. This strategic agreement between the companies will allow Smartify Media to now offer incremental revenue increases to property owners by facilitating the activation of 5G on their properties.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), the leading aggregator and marketplace for small 5G cell sites, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Smartify Media to add its locations to the Digital Locations small cell database .

“We are excited about the possibilities that can be achieved through our new partnership with Digital Locations, as the inherent value of physical real estate continues to expand into media and cellular technologies,” said Joe Kunigonis, CEO of Smartify Media. “Smartify Media is well positioned to offer our retail and real estate client’s additional value in a combined digital media & 5G option.”

“This strategic relationship between Smartify Media and Digital Locations is representative of how we have moved aggressively to become the leading 5G site aggregator and marketplace in the industry,” said Bill Beifuss, the Company’s President. “The ability to tap into digital out of home advertising with partners such as Smartify Media is a unique approach to adding potential 5G small cell sites to our marketplace. This approach isn’t currently being targeted in our industry. Our marketplace technology was the first of its kind in the industry, and we believe that these types of strategic relationships will add more value to both property owners and carriers”.

Mr. Beifuss concluded, “As we strengthen our position as the leader in the 5G site aggregation industry, it will be relationships with companies like Smartify Media that will add significant scale to our model and make Digital Locations the go-to source for carrier 5G site selection.”

Digital Locations recently announced the issuance of its patent that covers a system and method for identifying wireless communications assets through our web-based software. This includes the ability for users to define geographical search areas on a map and to display wireless communications assets within pre-defined geographic areas. Among other claims, the patent also covers the method whereby physical distance from potential wireless communications assets to potential fiber backhauls are displayed.