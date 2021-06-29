checkAd

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Commencement of Operations for Its 2021 Drilling & Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FSE:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2021 summer exploration program has begun on our 100% owned, 206.58 square kilometre Thane property in north central British Columbia.

The 2,400-metre drill program in eight drill holes has been designed to test high-priority targets at the Cathedral area, which were defined during last year's surface sampling and IP program. In addition to drilling, the company will also be undertaking geological mapping, sampling and IP surveying in other areas of the property to advance known areas of copper-gold mineralization.

There are currently team members on the ground whom are preparing for the arrival of additional staff on July 1st. The team will begin immediately to build the 7 pads required for the initial drill program with drilling scheduled to commence on or before July 15. This initial drill program is expected to take approximately 40 days to complete. Concurrently, additional ground geophysics, mapping and sampling will take place in other areas of the property and these programs are expected to be complete in early September.

Dave McMillan, Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We have identified high-priority zones defined by IP chargeability highs with supporting copper and gold mineralization from both soil and rock samples, and we are excited to be able to test the depth potential of these targets by diamond drilling this summer. Our team has developed a workflow that will utilize a portable XRF [X-ray fluorescence] with the goal of increasing the turnaround time for obtaining reliable geochemical results. All samples will be submitted to ALS laboratories for multi-element and gold analyses, but the infield analysis will allow the company to prioritize additional drilling past the planned 2400 meters. Interra has a strong cash position and the team is progressing on schedule and we look forward to maximizing our exploration window and achieving positive results."

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.
David McMillan
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

INVESTOR RELATIONS: 
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previous operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

