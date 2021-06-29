checkAd

Taaleri’s new private equity fund makes local infrastructure projects available to investors

TAALERI PLC                PRESS RELEASE                29.6.2021 AT 10:15 (EEST)

Investment and asset management company Taaleri is expanding into a new business area as it launches a new private equity fund, Taaleri Infra I, focusing on new infrastructure projects. The fund will give investors the chance to invest in local and regional infrastructure projects in Finland.

Economic and social local infrastructure may be, for example, local development projects in growing towns and cities, local geothermal and solar power solutions, railway and track projects, and facilities for teaching and early childhood education. Projects already planned for the fund include district heating plants and wastewater treatment plants. The fund made its first investment at the end of May.

Taaleri Infra I is a closed private equity fund with a 15-year term and a 5-year investment period. The targeted size of the fund is EUR 50 million. The fund conducted its first fund-raising round in the second quarter and will continue to do so throughout the year.

The Infrastructure team became part of Taaleri when Aktia acquired Taaleri’s wealth management operations. The key persons of the team have long experience of domestic infrastructure projects.

“The team’s experience and extensive network will enable strong and unconventional project monitoring. Thanks to this, we can also do well in off-market investments,” says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Infra I is one of Taaleri’s private equity funds. Taaleri channels capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. Through our private equity funds, we create, for example, wind and solar power and biofuels. Our vision is to be a Nordic pioneer in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Additional information:
Kalle Myllymäki, Head, Taaleri Infrastructure, tel. +358 50 356 6940
Kimmo Lehto, Investment Director, Taaleri Infrastructure, tel. +358 50 643 21

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We have been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Our vision is to be a Nordic pioneer in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private assets management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 1.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com


Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com





