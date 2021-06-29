checkAd

exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme

DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme

Ad hoc Announcement

exceet prepares potential sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme

Grevenmacher, 29 June 2021 - The general partner of exceet Group SCA ("exceet") today resolved to start a structured sales process with regards to the potential sale of its portfolio company Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme, Fürth ("Lucom"). The company operating in the field of mobile communications and automation and security technology generated revenues of EUR 5.4 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 0.7 million in the financial year 2020. A decision as to whether and at which date the sale will take place has not yet been made. Following the completion of the sale of GS Swiss PCB AG (announced on 17 May 2021) and the sale of Lucom, exceet would no longer hold any operating companies. exceet is currently evaluating various strategic options with regard to its future.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (see pages 102 -105 "Alternative Performance Measures" of the Annual Report 2020
https://ir.exceet.com/fileadmin/downloads/ir/gesch_bericht/exceet_Group_Annual_Report_2020.pdf

Further information:

Hendrik von Gregory
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.

Language: English
29.06.2021
09:38 Uhr
