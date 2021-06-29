SOBI Rises 2% After Kepler Initiates with Buy Recommendation
- (PLX AI) – SOBI shares rose 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux initiated coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Price target SEK 180 implies 18% upside
- SOBI's late-stage pipeline will drive significant sales acceleration and diversification of the company's profile, Kepler said
- The company has several near-term catalysts, while investments will decline in 2023-2025 while high-margin products will accelerate, Kepler said
- SOBI may have additional upside from a possible positive trial result with pegcetacoplan in ALS in the second half of next year: Kepler
