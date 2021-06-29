checkAd

American Manganese Successfully Produces NMC-532 Cathode Precursor from Recycled NMC Cathode Waste

Legislation Could Encourage Vertical Integration of RecycLiCo™ Alongside Battery Gigafactories

Results Suggest AMY RecycLiCo Process May Allow Upcycling of Older Cathode Chemistries Directly into New Chemistries Favored by Industry

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report the successful production of NMC-532 cathode precursor from recycled NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) cathode waste. The number designation following NMC indicates the ratio of nickel, manganese, and cobalt contained (i.e. the NMC-532 ratio is 50% nickel, 30% manganese, and 20% cobalt). American Manganese has also planned future test work to produce NMC-622 and NMC-811 cathode precursor materials.

"Modern lithium-ion battery cathode chemistries have rapidly evolved to having less cobalt and more nickel or manganese materials, which does not reflect the cathode chemistries of older batteries approaching their end-of-life," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Adjusting the ratio of the leached metals enhances the RecycLiCo™ process giving us flexibility to directly ‘up-cycle' older cathode chemistries, such as NMC-111, into modern electric vehicle cathode chemistries, such as NMC-532."

The improved flexibility of the RecycLiCo™ direct recycling process demonstrates the potential to compress traditional lithium-ion battery supply chain into one closed-loop process:

  1. Leach NMC cathode waste to produce a pregnant leach solution (PLS) that contains lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt.
  2. Adjust the ratio of cathode metals in the PLS to the desired composition (e.g. NMC-532).
  3. Produce cathode precursor directly from the adjusted PLS.

With up to 100% cathode material recovery and high-quality cathode precursor production, American Manganese believes that the RecycLiCo™ patented process offers a more practical, cost-effective, and efficient solution for achieving a circular economy, relative to competing recycling technologies that undergo multiple steps to produce lower-value intermediate products that require additional refining before production into cathode precursor material.

