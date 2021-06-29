American Manganese Successfully Produces NMC-532 Cathode Precursor from Recycled NMC Cathode Waste

Legislation Could Encourage Vertical Integration of RecycLiCo™ Alongside Battery GigafactoriesResults Suggest AMY RecycLiCo Process May Allow Upcycling of Older Cathode Chemistries Directly into New Chemistries Favored by IndustrySURREY, BC / …

Legislation Could Encourage Vertical Integration of RecycLiCo™ Alongside Battery Gigafactories Results Suggest AMY RecycLiCo Process May Allow Upcycling of Older Cathode Chemistries Directly into New Chemistries Favored by Industry SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report the successful production of NMC-532 cathode precursor from recycled NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) cathode waste. The number designation following NMC indicates the ratio of nickel, manganese, and cobalt contained (i.e. the NMC-532 ratio is 50% nickel, 30% manganese, and 20% cobalt). American Manganese has also planned future test work to produce NMC-622 and NMC-811 cathode precursor materials.