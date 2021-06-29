checkAd

Nestlé Waters targets positive water impact by regenerating local water cycles

VEVEY, Switzerland, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters will expand its current efforts to manage water sustainably and increase its collaboration with partners to identify and support local solutions. These solutions are designed to help regenerate the ecosystems in the areas around each of Nestlé Waters' 48 sites. As of 2025, they will help nature retain more water than the business uses in its operations.

The new initiative builds on the company's 2017 commitment to certify all of its Waters sites by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) by 2025. This standard requires water users to understand and act collectively on water challenges.

Nestlé will now use its expertise to advance the regeneration of local water cycles through the implementation of more than 100 projects for its 48 sites by 2025. These new, measurable actions will support better water management and infrastructure. Some project examples include: 

  • Buxton – Land conservation (protecting land from development) and natural flood management interventions in Derbyshire, UK
  • Vittel – River restoration and renaturation projects in Vosges, France
  • Nestlé Pure Life – Support for farmers to use drip irrigation in Sheikhupura, Pakistan
  • Nestlé Pure Life – The delivery of water treatment, filtration and pipeline infrastructure for the municipal water supply in Benha, Egypt

Nestlé will invest CHF 120 million (USD 130 million) to assist the implementation of the more than 100 projects. 

"Today, we are accelerating our journey to support the regeneration of local water cycles and are challenging ourselves to take bold new steps," said Muriel Lienau, Head of the Waters Business. "We want to play an active role in helping to conserve water resources everywhere we operate. To do so, we will work with many partners to develop tailored projects that help find local solutions." 

Climate change, higher water consumption, growing urbanization and damaged infrastructure are some of the factors contributing to the deterioration of the natural water cycle. These trends are interfering with the predictability of precipitation and the availability of clean water. Additionally, rising temperatures and more extreme weather patterns are causing more flooding and droughts. 

